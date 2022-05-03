(Image: Private Media)
Peter Vadiveloo and Belinda Haydon (Image: Private Media)

In this special series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of the marginal federal seat Chisholm, in south-east Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the election. You can read the first piece in the series here.

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in suburban Ashwood lives a couple of voters who are raging against the machine.    

Peter Vadiveloo, 58, was previously a Labor voter, but switched to the Greens “because of their environment and their social justice policies”. He writes and performs his own music -- often based on social justice themes -- and teaches drums in and around the Monash area. He’s quick to point out that he is not a rusted-on Greens supporter: “I’m a rusted-on social justice person.”