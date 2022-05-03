In this special series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of the marginal federal seat Chisholm, in south-east Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the election. You can read the first piece in the series here.

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in suburban Ashwood lives a couple of voters who are raging against the machine.

Peter Vadiveloo, 58, was previously a Labor voter, but switched to the Greens “because of their environment and their social justice policies”. He writes and performs his own music -- often based on social justice themes -- and teaches drums in and around the Monash area. He’s quick to point out that he is not a rusted-on Greens supporter: “I’m a rusted-on social justice person.”