It’s only 18km or so from Cromer Golf Club to Dunbar Park in Avalon on Sydney’s northern beaches, but you could have measured the distance in light years. Two election events in Mackellar kicking off at 2pm on a rare sunny Sunday -- afternoon tea with Liberal Jason Falinski at the club, or “Election Beats” in the park with independent Dr Sophie Scamps.

You decide, Mackellar.

Someone on Twitter suggested it was a battle of the dress codes. “Twinset, pearls and bare feet should cover it.” A few said maybe I should call on “Bronnie’s helicopter”.