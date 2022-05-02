It was Seven's night with The Voice (1.138 million) and Adele straight after (691,000), beating out Nine with Lego Masters (885,000) and Ten with MasterChef (592,000). The ABC vanished at 8.30pm when Barons slumped to 227,000, which is on the edge of dipping to black. Barons looks like it escaped from the Home and Away vault of bad ideas and is now infecting TV sets.

The 90-minute Insiders (for the election) managed to clinch another top 10 national finish with 611,000.

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 448,000; The Voice, 369,000; Nine News, 323,000; 7pm ABC News, 273,000; Lego Masters, 233,000.