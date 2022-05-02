After its Easter travel debacle, Qantas is now planning to add fare increases and cancelled flights to the itineraries of holiday-takers.

Buried in its third quarter update this morning was an announcement that Qantas would be cutting services and raising fares in July and August. Why? It blames its need to recoup fuel prices. "Strong demand for international travel -- particularly direct long-haul flights -- is expected to support recovery of higher fuel prices in the first half of FY23. Recovery of domestic fuel costs will be maximised by capacity reductions and some fare increases during July and August."

But Qantas -- a near-monopolist in the Australian domestic travel market -- also assures markets that it has no issues with fuel costs. "The group’s hedging position has provided significant protection from the recent spike in oil prices, giving time to adjust its capacity, schedule and fares in response. Ninety per cent of the group’s fuel needs are hedged for the second half of FY22 at levels below current prices."