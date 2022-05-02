One thing we know for sure about Prime Minister Scott Morrison is that he loves to take photos of himself cooking curry and posting them to his social media. One thing we do not know for sure is whether the man actually cooks said curry, or if it’s all a just big publicity stunt. And Morrison’s Sunday night chicken korma post did absolutely nothing to clear this up.

Last night Morrison posted a photo of two dishes and some rice to his personal social media platform and captioned the image, “Nice to have a night at home. So curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma. Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future.”

Great way to shoehorn an election slogan into a family meal — except that punters were quick to point out that Jen and the girls had better have strong stomachs because it seems like Dad forgot to actually cook the chicken in the chicken korma.

Seriously, here’s a close-up.

(Image: Scott Morrison’s Instagram)

The comments section on his Instagram page was full of quiet Australians urging the PM to not eat that chicken, lest he and his family contract salmonella, as well as accusing Morrison of just lathering semi-raw chicken in curry sauce for a photo-op.

And there were, of course, plenty of references to the infamous Engadine Maccas rumour (legend has it that Morrison once crapped himself there — it is my duty to inform you that this has never been proven).

The internet was, as ever, ready and willing to take the piss, including this “virgin vs chad” meme take.

The virgin mid-campaign covid leader vs the chad mid-campaign salmonellosis leader pic.twitter.com/R8m6bgQLgX — Benjamin Millar (@BenjaminMillar) May 1, 2022

And the Scott Morrison parody account actually just re-posted the PM’s post, word for word, image for image, because sometimes the truth is as funny as it gets.

Nice to have a night at home. So curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra curry and a classic Chicken Korma.



Strong curry. Strong economy. Stronger future. pic.twitter.com/yRFdkrUsEl — Scott Morrison PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 1, 2022

It’s not the first time Morrison’s curry nights have come under the spotlight. Last year he cooked a massaman curry, allegedly using two cans of coconut milk, one can of coconut cream and potatoes, yet somehow managed to produce a massaman sadly lacking in any creaminess or potatoes.

And just last week his media team came under fire for seemingly, errr… slimming down the PM’s belly as he hovered over his colonial curry.

Look, obviously there are bigger, more important things going on in this election campaign than a bit of raw chicken, but if you can’t trust a man to cook his chicken thoroughly…