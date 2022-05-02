No matter what happens in housing policy in Australia, it seems homeowners always win. Always.

Labor's "Help To Buy" housing policy, which will enable 10,000 low- and middle-income applicants a year to buy homes, with the Commonwealth taking up to 30% equity in existing homes and 40% in new homes, will only add to demand for housing.

Not significantly -- 10,000 households is well under 10% of the number of first-home buyers alone in 2021, and the policy is solidly aimed at the low end of the market. The highest maximum cap will be in Sydney for $950,000. But it introduces -- or reintroduces -- the federal government into the housing market, in a way unseen since Paul Keating sold the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in the 1990s.