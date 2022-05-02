Just how universal is Australia's healthcare? With poor access to specialist services and a deficit of GPs in rural and remote areas, Medicare is becoming a sticking point this election, with debates ranging from mental health to dental appearing in political campaigns.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has accused the Coalition of “want[ing] to take the universal out of universal healthcare”, citing previous remarks made by incoming health minister Anne Ruston. In 2015, Ruston said the government needed “to seek some alternatives” for making Medicare sustainable, though has since said her position has changed.

But the pandemic has exposed gaping holes in the healthcare system, with a massive shortage of GP and emergency care in rural and regional areas. With mental health, long COVID-19 and affordability still a key concern, here’s what the parties are doing about it.