Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

The official Labor Party election campaign launch was yesterday, the first to be held in Western Australia this side of World War II. In today’s Electioncast, Charlie Lewis takes us behind the scenes: who was there, how do journos and politicians while away the hours before things get going, and how long did Albanese go on for this time?

