More than 20 years ago, at the start of 2001, the polls suggested John Howard faced a landslide defeat, with even loyal Liberal voters alienated from the government. But Howard sparked a political comeback that would deliver victory later that year by targeting handouts at the Liberal voting base to get them back on board. In particular, he targeted seniors with one-off payments and expanded access to the Commonwealth seniors health card.

The health card began as a Labor measure in the 1990s as means for the government to subsidise medicines and health services for low-income retirees. But like any good welfare measure, it has since been dramatically skewed in the interests of middle-class retirees, and anyone who can manipulate their superannuation income to fall under the thresholds to access it.

Today, somewhat belatedly -- there are only three weeks to go until polling day and he trails by six to eight points -- Scott Morrison adopted the Howard tactic and announced he was radically expanding access to the seniors health card. Radically. The singles income threshold is currently $57,761 a year. That will rise to $90,000. The couples threshold will go up from from $92,416 to $144,000.