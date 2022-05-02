We’re in the regular campaign fight over the leaders’ debates, but this time its core is: who gets to ask the questions around here?

In claiming bragging rights for the May 8 debate, Nine director of news and current affairs Darren Wick was clear: we do -- it would be “three of the most experienced journos in the country” who would be “quizzing the two would-be prime ministers”.

It’s part of the Weekend at Bernie’s flavour to election reporting this time around, as Australia’s reporters work hard to keep alive the pretence that it’s their day-by-day media reporting that makes a campaign matter.