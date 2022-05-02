If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

Our relationship with other animals.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“I run down pademelons whenever I can. Then I don’t have to shoot them.”

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

Realising that I could do more for my country and our world than simply going vegan and buying an electric car.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Internally, I’d say our two-party system and the corruption endemic within it. Externally, I’d say global warming.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Nelson Mandela because his strength of character and leadership survived through hardship beyond what I think I could cope with.

What would your final meal be?

Black coffee — double strength.