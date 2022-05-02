Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has stepped up his criticism of the Morrison government's persecution of Bernard Collaery as demonstrating "a stark double standard that is inimical to the rule of law".

Dreyfus was speaking on Saturday at the Australian Bar Association Conference, attended by many of the country's top lawyers including judges from the High Court, Federal Court and state supreme courts. Attorney-General Michaelia Cash refused to attend on the basis the she was too busy attacking eastern-state independents, preferring instead to send a recorded message spruiking the government's achievements -- Dreyfus took aim at the government's trashing of the rule of law over nine years and three attorneys-general.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash's recorded message (Image: supplied)

His comments about the government's continued prosecution and harassment of Collaery were particularly scathing, with Dreyfus singling out the conduct of the Commonwealth's representatives in the trial, which has been marked by delays, vexatious disputation, attempts to thwart Collaery's efforts to secure legal representation, and a rejection of the requirement that the Commonwealth be a model litigant -- so much so that three judges have separately criticised the legal representatives of Christian Porter and Michaelia Cash. As Dreyfus remarked: