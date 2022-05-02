In this special series, Crikey teams up with the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism to delve into the heart of federal marginal seat Chisholm, in the southeastern suburbs of Melbourne, to see what people are thinking about in the lead-up to the election. You can read the first piece in the series here.

As the pandemic raged in 2021, forcing high school students to work in the isolation of their bedrooms, you could forgive teenagers for tuning out of politics. But for Kyra Hatzikosmidis it was exactly the moment that fired her passion for activism.

When a group of teenagers took federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley to court in May 2021 to assert that the government had a duty of care to the younger generation to protect the environment, Hatzikosmidis felt an urgent need to get on board.

“My parents aren’t extremely political,” she says, sitting down to chat on a park bench near her home in Mount Waverley. “But when those [high school students] first went to court, that was a huge inspiration for me.”

Now in her final year of high school and about to vote for the first time, Hatzikosmidis has been busy researching the climate crisis and, emboldened by the federal government’s lack of action on the issue, joined the School Strike 4 Climate activist group.

“I do see the climate crisis as the most important issue for this election, because we are running out of time to take meaningful action,” she says.

Far from feeling apathetic about politics through the drudgery of lockdown, Hatzikosmidis couldn’t wait to vote. She enrolled as soon as the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) letter arrived, and has been encouraging her peers to do the same. She says while some young people have been confused about the enrolment process, she has been involved in a huge youth-led push to boost engagement.

“There have been events, get-togethers and call parties where we try getting our friends and other people we know to enrol to vote. It’s been fun to bombard my friends.”

Kyra Hatzikosmidis in a zoom meeting with fellow School Strike 4 Climate activist Charlotte, co-organiser of the Chisholm Climate Forum (Image: Sean Ruse)

While the economy, healthcare and aged care might be more front of mind for the older generation, Hatzikosmidis says it’s urgency on climate and First Nations’ justice that resonates most deeply with her demographic.

“I would love to see the government trying to find solutions that involve Indigenous Australians, because they know the land better than us and we should be getting guidance from them.”

The extra attention on the ultra-marginal seat of Chisholm from the major parties and media is also not lost on Hatzikosmidis. She and other School Strike 4 Climate activists organised a forum over the weekend aimed at giving voters in the electorate the chance to quiz candidates on their policies.

When it comes to choosing which candidate will get her vote, Hatzikosmidis is less interested in their party than she is in what they actually stand for.

“I think first and foremost about their policies and their ideals,” she says. “What are they passionate about? What changes do they want to inspire in the community?”

Hatzikosmidis hopes to get into politics herself one day and is adamant that regardless of who wins the election, politicians must work together to bring about change.

“I just find it really childish when they just shit-talk to each other. When you go to Parliament, you’re going to have people from all sorts of different parties so it’s important to work together.

“That’s the only way change can be done.”