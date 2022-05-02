"The major parties have ruined our society. We must never again allow these human rights atrocities to occur..." says Ladeisha Verhoeff, the United Australia Party candidate for Curtin, her voice increasingly quivering with passion, her speech delivered popping through the mic like a wedding speech.

We're at Hollywood Subiaco Bowls Club, clean square lettering on the red-brick building fading to gold on its way to the ceiling. The grounds surrounding are immaculate, ocean-blue sky parks and newly built houses. The attendees are equally pristine: white jackets, linen shirts, colourful jeans. A persistent mid-Atlantic lilt in the voices. There would be few places in Australia less suited to this grandiose pitch, the vision of a dystopian Australia, laid waste by power-hungry elites, requiring people to keep a record of their vaccine status.

The forum is organised by Hollywood Learners -- a frightfully charming local community group, meeting every third Friday for meetings dedicated to ongoing learning and the civic good. The room is packed out by a largely wealthy retiree crowd. The questions are polite and focused and the answers similarly so -- and it's jarring, the apparent catastrophic trampling of free speech.