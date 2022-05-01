While the accreditation desk is struggling to find my lanyard, ABC political editor Andrew Probyn pops up next to me, immaculately turned out, neat and compact and welcome everywhere like the TV guys always are. I head for the lift, and think about holding it for him, but he's in a friendly conversation with the people behind the table and besides, what if he asks where I work?

This is the dynamic of the first few hours of Crikey's time at the ALP campaign launch, held in Optus Stadium, the first Western Australian campaign launch for either major party this side of World War II. I'm one of the first to arrive in the media room and watch it fill with various high-profile journalists; the out-of-towners arriving masked up, the locals not (the pandemic really didn't bed in here in the same way). And it's real "first day of school and no one will sit with me" vibes; the Australia Financial Review, The Guardian and the News Corp crews all grabbing tables together. I briefly make eye contact with Peter Van Onselen, standing across the room, and he looks sorry for me. The TV presenters are all spotless and made up, while the writers (particularly of the older, male, variety) are all jeans and comfy shoes.

There's the briefing, talking us through the various security checks we'll be subject to and etiquette of the event -- don't do a live cross from in front of Albanese's speech, it will echo throughout the room, everyone will roll there eyes and, apparently "Michelle Grattan will rip my balls off". I see David Crowe in my periphery, glazed and distracted like a frequent flyer during the safety demonstration.