About 100 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after the United Nations confirmed a “safe passage operation” was in progress there.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia – now in its third month.

“For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire on this territory, and we managed to take out more than 100 civilians – women, children,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The first evacuees would arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, he said.

With fighting stretching along a broad front in southern and eastern Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued support for Ukraine “until victory is won” after she met Zelenskiy during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

In Mariupol, Moscow declared victory on April 21 even as hundreds of holdout Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the Azovstal steelworks, a vast Soviet-era complex with a network of bunkers and tunnels, where they have been trapped with little food, water or medicine.

Negotiations to evacuate the civilians had repeatedly broken down in recent weeks, with the two sides blaming each other.

But on Sunday, more than 50 civilians arrived at a temporary accommodation centre after escaping from Mariupol.

The civilians arrived on buses in a convoy with UN and Russian military vehicles at the Russian-held village of Bezimenne, around 30 kilometres east of Mariupol.

One of the evacuees, Natalia Usmanova, 37, said she had been so terrified she thought her heart would stop as Russian bombs rained down on the plant.

“When the bunker started to shake, I was hysterical. I was so worried the bunker would cave in,” she told Reuters in Bezimenne.

A UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs official said a “safe passage operation” had started on Saturday and was being co-ordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine.

Denys Shleha, commander of Ukraine’s 12th National guard brigade, speaking on Sunday from the Azovstal plant, said several hundred civilians remained in bunkers there, including about 20 children, and that one or two additional evacuation efforts of similar scale would be needed.

Russia’s defence ministry said 80 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.

Footage posted by Zelenskiy on Twitter on Sunday showed him greeting a US congressional delegation led by Pelosi outside his presidential office the previous day.

“We stand with Ukraine until victory is won. And we stand with our NATO allies in supporting Ukraine,” Pelosi, the highest ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, said on Sunday at a press briefing in Poland.

US President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $US33 billion ($A47 billion) aid package on Thursday in what would mark a dramatic escalation of funding for Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was not demanding that Zelenskiy “give himself up” as a condition for peace.

“We are demanding that he issue an order to release civilians and stop resistance. Our aim does not include regime change in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in a media interview published on his ministry’s website.

In the east, Moscow is pushing for complete control of the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists already controlled parts of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces before the invasion.

On Sunday, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov warned residents in the north and east of the city of Kharkiv to remain in their shelters due to heavy Russian shelling.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, in a social media post, urged people to evacuate while it was still possible.

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were fighting to push north from Kherson to the cities of Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih, and Zelenskiy said Russian troops continued to launch strikes on residential areas and had destroyed grain storage depots.

“This will only build up the toxic attitude to the Russian state and increase the numbers of those working to isolate Russia,” Zelenskiy said.