The winds of change are blowing through the glorious gum trees of Sydney’s North Shore. For more than a century, residents have peacefully practised their faith, pottered around their camellia gardens and voted for the Liberal Party.

However, a revolution is coming. The morning after the 2019 election, locals woke in shock to discover that their beloved Tony Abbott had been deposed by an independent named Zali Steggall.

Last year former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian -- a local North Shore girl made good -- had to step down after adverse findings by a corruption inquiry.