Kevin Rudd. Annastacia Palaszczuk. Two of the biggest names in the Queensland Labor Party -- but like Tanya Plibersek, they appear sidelined from Anthony Albanese’s election campaign. Why?

The reason Rudd is not standing on street corners, waving signs, is clear. He’s not oozing with popularity in the state where Scott Morrison’s Coalition has a mighty hold on seats. But the lack of a spotlight on Palaszczuk, whose party won victory last time round on the back of her personal popularity, is more intriguing.

She’s simply in love, some supporters say, citing her relationship with Dr Reza Adib, a medical surgeon specialising in obesity treatment.