The real election fight right now is less the one for our votes between Labor and the Coalition (or even between the Coalition and what was once its base). It’s the fight for our attention between traditional media and social media -- particularly Twitter.

It’s not a new fight, just another round that each federal election highlights. And round by round, it’s changed the way Australian politics works, meshing the offering of actual reporting and in-depth analysis that journalism holds out into a more public square.

This 2022 round is triggered by a hard truth: Twitter has captured the public square, at least for political elites, including the media. It’s now where agendas are set and debate takes place -- sometimes genteelly and sometimes in a gladiatorial rough and tumble, mixed up with bots and trolls.