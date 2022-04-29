A Queensland loser for ScoMo’s Sharkies in the NRL -- a different result to the dramatic win for the Shire kids the week before. Was the 16-7 win by the Brisbane Broncos over the Sharkies a portent of the match on May 21 when it's ScoMo v Australia?

The NRL game (514,000 nationally) couldn’t help Nine to a win in total people last night as Seven snuck home. But the NRL game was enough to win the main channels for Nine. As far as viewers were concerned, Ten was again the winner with MasterChef (664,000) and Gogglebox Australia (721,000) providing non-thugby entertainment and the network clearly won from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

On Foxtel, Piers Morgan Uncensored is now a shadow of its opening audience -- the 38,000 last night on Sky News was less than half the opening 86,000. Obviously Australian audiences see him as a blow-in bore and the program didn’t make the top five programs on Foxtel last night after being #1 and #3 earlier in the week. Bolt (49,000) and Credlin (48,000) had more viewers than Morgan last night for the first time this week.