"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Clive Palmer!!!”

The audience of 400 or so in the Springlife auditorium -- blond wood and bright colours, happy-clappy standard issue -- burst into applause as Clive, in a red-white-and-black check shirt, barrelled down the aisle to the stage, big smile on his face.

The dozen other candidates ranged across the stage looked less pleased. From Matt Canavan in the centre, Cro-Magnon brow darkening, to a couple of microparty women in cardies and sensible shoes, to Drew Pavlou bouncing around beneath his haircut, there was a collective scowl. At the centre, George Christensen paused mid-speech, his Rasputin beard splayed, bobbing above the lectern, like a cat mid-fall out a window. There was mild amusement and not a little annoyance.