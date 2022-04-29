Anthony Albanese's COVID-enforced isolation has given Scott Morrison the floor in election media coverage -- but it has coincided with Labor's preferred issues dominating the campaign, the latest Isentia Campaign Insights data shows.

After Albanese nearly achieved parity in media coverage last week, over the past seven days his isolation has seen him drop to around 40% of election coverage despite a flurry of television and radio interviews. Morrison sought to take advantage of Albanese's absence from the campaign trail by minimising his exposure to criticism, refusing to hold a media conference one day and undertaking lightweight campaign events dedicated to pork-barrelling announcements in marginal seats, generating what Isentia terms "benign coverage" from the media.

But the issues Morrison was being questioned about were far less benign: the Solomons debacle, the cost of living, climate change (now moved up to number three in most covered issues), aged care and the NDIS all received significantly more coverage than the issues that play well for the Coalition: jobs, economic management or border security.