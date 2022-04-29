Wentworth is Turnbull country. When he won the seat in 2004, the residents stood a little taller; finally they had a local member who could reflect their status and become prime minister.
Malcolm and Lucy were like the royal family of the east: wealthy, highly educated and lovers of the high arts. Which other politician would have a Bill Henson photograph hanging on the wall of their harbourside mansion? And speak about that artistic controversy with such erudition?
When Turnbull was brought down by the right-wing of the Liberal Party in 2018, causing him to leave politics and flee to New York, the locals’ collective fury could be felt from Mars.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.