Wentworth is Turnbull country. When he won the seat in 2004, the residents stood a little taller; finally they had a local member who could reflect their status and become prime minister.

Malcolm and Lucy were like the royal family of the east: wealthy, highly educated and lovers of the high arts. Which other politician would have a Bill Henson photograph hanging on the wall of their harbourside mansion? And speak about that artistic controversy with such erudition?

When Turnbull was brought down by the right-wing of the Liberal Party in 2018, causing him to leave politics and flee to New York, the locals’ collective fury could be felt from Mars.