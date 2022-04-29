Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

On today’s episode, Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis has touched down in Western Australia and is getting a sense for the feeling on the ground. He speaks to associate editor Amber Schultz about the state’s federal and state electoral history, and why Labor is confident things might be different this time around.

