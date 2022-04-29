I’ve been writing opinion pieces for Australian media corporations like Fairfax, the ABC and now Private Media for close to 25 years. But -- newsflash! -- I’m not a journalist.

Instead, I’m one of the few experts left on the media scene since the great disruption caused by the internet destroyed the traditional media’s income stream, the traditional media jobs that stream funded, and the line traditional media drew between news and opinion.

Back then, commercial and editorial were kept separate, as were journalists who reported on facts, and opinion writers -- mostly external experts -- who commented on the news.