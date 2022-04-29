Well-known activists from the “freedom movement”, anti-vaccine campaigners, QAnon adherents and general conspiracy theorists are on the ballot for the 2022 federal election, selected by parties or standing as independents to contest seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

As Crikey reported last month, the anti-vaccine and freedom movement has seen a decline in interest as the vast majority of the country took the COVID jab and vaccine restrictions were dropped.

Influencers and activists who are deeply immersed in online conspiracy communities had been eying an election tilt since last year, back when COVID-19 was a much bigger issue. Many of them have still nominated as candidates for the federal election but have attempted to pivot to more general policy platforms.