A group run by anti-vaxxers that claims to have raised more than $330,000 for flood relief has shut down, with hundreds of thousands of dollars unspent, as a state charity watchdog has started an investigation into the organisation.

At the beginning of March, Aussie Helping Hands promised to raise money to support those affected by flooding in New South Wales and Queensland. Run by three people who’d promoted anti-vaccine and conspiracy rhetoric, the group used misinformation about the Red Cross and other established charity groups to solicit donations while promising full transparency.

But as Crikey reported at the time, Aussie Helping Hands provided neither proof of the donations raised nor amounts spent, other than a handful of social media testimonials. Subsequently, the group posted some information about how they claim the money was spent -- however, these were unverified descriptions of spending posted to the group’s website.