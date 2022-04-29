Anthony Albanese broke free from COVID-induced isolation this morning, returning to front a Labor campaign that hasn’t changed much in his week off the hustings. Labor should so far be relieved and satisfied with how it’s fared in his absence.

Albanese’s positive test, war-gamed in the backrooms for months, was met with headlines about a potential campaign disaster. Instead, in a week punctuated by another holiday long weekend, it’s allowed leading frontbenchers like Jason Clare and Jim Chalmers to sharpen their prospective ministerial chops and broaden their recognition among the electorate.

The opposition has also been aided by a wrecking ball hurled at the Coalition campaign in the shape of record inflation, and the prospect of a mid-campaign interest rate rise to come next Tuesday. That poses a major challenge to the Coalition’s preferred narrative of “superior economic managers”. Albanese’s opening-day gaffe on unemployment now seems far enough in the rearview mirror for Labor to breathe a bit easier.