We're three minutes into the Hasluck candidates forum on climate change before the first "I believe you're on mute ..."

This is one of a handful of election events held on Zoom as the final echoes of Western Australia's greater COVID-19 restrictions finally fade out more or less completely on Friday. It feels likes the end of a minor and very specific era, the characteristic form of public meetings from the past two years starting to feel kitschy, on its way out.

This event is run by the Conservation Council of Western Australia and the Perth Hills Climate Change Interest Group. The group is one of many for whom the impacts of climate change are in no way theoretical; the "Hills" (a loose term locals use for the Darling Ranges east of Perth and some of the surrounding hinterland) become a gnarled cluster of tinder in dry conditions, and has a long record of bushfires to show for it.