Seven’s night again with The Voice dominating the evening viewing with 1.06 million viewers nationally. The 6 to 7pm news averaged 1.47 million; Nine’s hour of news averaged 1.14 million; Home and Away averaged 800,000.

Ten’s MasterChef struggled to 565,000 for the competition and 465,000 for the masterclass. Below average. Hard Quiz on the ABC, 766,000, and The Weekly returned to 646,000 viewers at 8.30pm.

On Foxtel Piers Morgan saw a slide to 63,000 (third on the night) from the opening night of 86,000 on Sky News. Gogglebox Australia 119,000 and Selling Houses Australia, 82,000, were ahead of Morgan.

