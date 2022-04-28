In contrast to all the journos moaning about how sick they are of the election, I’m feeling left out, like it’s not even begun. And it never will -- not for me. I live in a “safe” electorate.

What does that mean? Essentially that my vote doesn’t matter. Indeed, in my inner-city suburb, the only sign that we are in caretaker mode and that the nation will have a new government -- or the return of the old -- in less than three weeks are a few desultory signs on fences or balconies with the name and face of the one candidate I know (the incumbent) or the plethora of those I don’t (the rest of the field).

This is exasperating and infuriating, especially when I see how voters who matter are treated, which I do every Saturday morning as I walk in and out of the market two suburbs north that is “in play”.