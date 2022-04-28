The issue

The Morrison government has used appointments to public boards and other agencies as a reward for its political cronies. In putting mateship ahead of merit, it has sold out public trust and has sapped the morale and capability of public institutions.

The government has become more and more brazen about this form of corruption in the certain knowledge that it can keep getting away with it. Crikey contends there is another consequence: the practice of appointing mates to public boards sets up a system of rewards and punishments which acts to silence internal dissent within a government and works against a plurality of views.

What chance of Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells being parachuted into a high-paid post-politics sinecure after her recent public excoriation of Scott Morrison?