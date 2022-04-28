"Modest and responsible" is how Labor describes its plan to increase the tax take from multinational corporations by limiting deductions and implementing the OECD's 15% minimum tax.

Along with its cut to public service consultant spending and an end to the Coalition's rorting and pork-barrelling, it forms the centrepiece of the opposition's decidedly unambitious fiscal plan.

The multinational crackdown will raise just $1.89 billion over the forward estimates, partly because of a delayed introduction until 2023.