Australia is suffering.

If there’s one thing people hate, it’s price rises. It’s like the universe is chiselling away at you, taking away what little gain you’ve achieved by hard work. The latest data -- an astonishing 5.1% annual rate of consumer price inflation -- represents millions of households shaking their heads in frustration.

There are two paths out of inflation: rate rises or lower government spending. The government just dropped a hefty budget full of goodies, which means rate rises are our last and best chance to stuff the inflation genie back in the bottle. The idea is that by cooling spending in the economy we reduce the big spending that makes retailers put up prices. Will this be fun? It will not.