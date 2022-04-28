Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

On today’s episode, Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis speaks to politics editor Bernard Keane about yesterday’s monstrous inflation rise, what this means for everyday Australians, and if it will influence who they vote for in a few weeks.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.