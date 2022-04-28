If there’s one word that's marked the election campaign so far (other than the execrable “gaffe”) it’s “scare” (followed fast behind by “smear”). It’s fast become the go-to rebuttal for the Liberals and Labor. Worse, it’s became a stock media excuse for not digging deeply into issues that genuinely concern voters.

It’s “fake news” gone meta: the election’s all but a scare campaign about the danger of scare campaigns.

But hold up. The cry of a scare campaign is not some righteous demand for the truth. It’s a weapon -- fired past the opponent, aimed at the media to “scare” them away from issues a party doesn’t want to talk about.