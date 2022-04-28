If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

​Our international reputation as a laggard on climate action.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I want daddy to read to me tonight, not you.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

I did a summer internship at Kingsford Legal Centre and met my husband. I was trying to serve the vulnerable; he was trying to knock over his last law subject and get back on to the golf course. Have things changed, is the question…

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Three more years of Scott Morrison.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Joan of Arc, the George Bernard Shaw version. Because she did things “not the old way, chaffering for ransoms; but the Maid’s way: staking life against death, with the heart high and humble and void of malice, and nothing counting under God but France free and French”.

What would your final meal be?

Beer and a steak. Haven’t had that combo for 30 years.​