"Ah, you possess the passion of the goddess Pele. She is the goddess of fire, lighting, wind and volcanoes. She is the creator of these Hawaiian islands.” Mary flung her arms wide before folding them around her watermelon-shaped bosom. She tilted her head and regarded Cecilia closely. “You are young and pretty. But more than this, smart and kind. You're passionate like Pele. I know what you must do.”

(Island of Secrets: A Captivating Story of Love, Mystery and Hope by Diane Demetre, Liberal-Democrats candidate for Moncrieff, Luminosity Publishing)

Nestled in the rolling green spaces of the Gold Coast hinterland, in a strip mall between Made With Love Bridal, Sugar Me Baby Hair Removal and Pacifica Trading, the Spaghetti and Jazz Ristorante Italiano and Venue was jumping -- with the great and the good.