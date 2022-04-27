Sunday’s vote in Slovenia was billed as a referendum on the small Alpine nation’s future, and it would seem now that that future is both liberal and green.

Coming on the same day that French voters rejected the far-right vision of Marine Le Pen, the Freedom Movement’s victory has led some to wonder if the populist tide in Europe is turning.

But such a conclusion might be rash, notably because Slovenia never actually voted for this incarnation of prime minister Janez Janša -- he got the top job in 2020 without going to the polls after the previous liberal premier stepped down -- while more than 40% of French voters did cast their ballots for Le Pen, which is anything but a far-right retreat in a country that likes to see itself as a beacon of enlightenment.