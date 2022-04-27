While the local election campaign is dominated by cheery narratives of economic success and big spending fuelled by borrowing, the international economic environment is rapidly turning into a much less benign one for Australia.

It may not be headline news here, but Indonesia's latest export ban -- the second one this year -- is likely to have major impacts on global markets and trigger a price surge that will add to already super-high levels of inflation.

In January an Indonesian ban on exports of thermal coal saw world prices surge to all-time highs. On Friday it was a ban on exports of palm oil, again causing record prices.