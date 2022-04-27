Today’s biggest political story broke far from the campaign trail. Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed inflation had hit 5.1% over the past year, its highest level since the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) more than two decades ago.

It comes on the back of a 2.1% increase since the start of the year, driven by high fuel prices and home construction costs. It means the Reserve Bank of Australia, at pains not to appear politically partisan, faces pressure to raise interest rates next week.

For the Coalition, that would bring back memories of 2007, when the central bank raised the cash rate just a fortnight out from John Howard’s defeat.