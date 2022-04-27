As the campaign approaches the halfway mark, pollsters whose projections range from a Labor landslide to a potential hung Parliament are consistent on one point: the minor party and independent vote is set to reach record heights.

The likelihood that nearly three in 10 voters will opt for neither of the above adds a large band of uncertainty around the two-party preferred numbers, which is one reason among many that Labor is keeping its enthusiasm on a tight leash.

Much will depend on the balance of support among the various minor party contenders and the ultimate destination of their preferences, which pollsters often find hard to pin down.