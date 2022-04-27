Welcome to a special edition of Crikey’s Electioncast. Instead of our normal election content, today we are focusing on the reporting of Amber Schultz from the Ukrainian border.

As refugees flee war-torn Ukraine, a new crisis has emerged: the scourge of human trafficking. Schultz reports on how predators and paedophiles are hoping to take advantage of vulnerable refugees.

Electioncast will be back to normal election content tomorrow. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY