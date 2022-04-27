Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has thrown doubt on the accuracy or significance of the official unemployment rate, telling a Queensland Senate candidates forum that "look, whatever the unemployment rate is", it would be being adversely affected by workplace vaccine mandates.

Canavan was replying to a question from a nurse who was unemployed due to her non-vaccinated status. She said she was still listed as employed, so was her agency replacement in her public hospital job, and so was her private sector replacement -- "making three new jobs in all".

Canavan's response was ambiguous, so later Crikey asked him to clarify. He told Crikey: