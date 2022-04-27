The failed Gorgon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project could be spared more than $100 million in costs after the Morrison government intervened to change the rules around Australian Carbon Credit Units, lowering the bill its fossil fuel company owners are facing, a new report reveals.

The report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis describes the extent of the failure of the Gorgon carbon capture and storage project to make good on its proponents' claims that it would capture and store 40% of the greenhouse gases produced during extraction of gas from the Gorgon field (the storage would have no impact on the production of greenhouse emissions produced when that gas was used by customers).

As the biggest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the Gorgon facility at Barrow Island was supposed to lead the way in demonstrating the viability of the technology. Instead, it has demonstrated how even the simplest and most straightforward applications of the technology, using existing processes, has failed.