If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?
Our dependency on foreign countries. I would like to see Australia be more self-sufficient.
What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?
In Crikey’s Elect Me series, we ask candidates across the breadth of the political spectrum for their answers to the same key questions.
