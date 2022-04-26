No sleepy holiday Monday for the ABC last night as there was a week earlier. Australian Story (728,000 nationally), Four Corners (677,000) and Media Watch (597,000). 7.30 kicked off the run with 712,000. They lifted the national broadcaster past Ten and its flop, MasterChef Australia -- 526,000, down from the opening 637,000 a week earlier. MasterChef is now basically out of touch with its audience, just as My Kitchen Rules was on Seven when it blew up its ratings.

Seven won thanks to The voice -- 1.16 million -- down from 1.26 million a week earlier, and a solid audience for the AFL setpiece on Anzac Day, Essendon v the Wobbles (who won) -- 822,000 nationally -- which boosted Seven’s News by more than 100,000 viewers from a week earlier. Nine’s NRL Anzac Day setpiece, St George v Easts, could manage only 502,000.

