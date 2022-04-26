Scott Morrison's failure in the Solomon Islands, opening the way for a major strategic advance by China on our doorstep, has been, note for note, a perfect replay of his failures in so many other areas.

There's been the bluster and the media announcements, the vaunted "Pacific step-up", a phrase repeated over and over for the cameras, followed by a lack of substance, and a failure both by his government and Morrison personally.

Taken by surprise by China and the government of Manasseh Sogavare, Morrison neither felt it worthwhile to interrupt Marise Payne's electioneering to dispatch her to Honiara -- preferring to send Canberra work experience kid Zed Seselja -- nor to bother contacting Sogavare himself. Phones it seems are for leaking confidential texts, not calling.