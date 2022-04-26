There may have been a larger foreign policy failure by an Australian government than having been wrong-footed over its influence on the Solomon Islands. All we need is someone from the government willing to name it.

For by any measure this is a colossal own goal by a government that has taken every opportunity over the past two years to sheet home the looming danger to Australia from Chinese aggression in the Pacific. And it’s part of a pattern of behaviour by a government that publicly takes a dystopian view of China while lowering its guard on the real threat, as distinct from the perceived, from the world’s rising power.

Three thousand years ago, writing of the Peloponnesian Wars, the historian Thucydides described the inevitability of a rising tendency towards war when an emerging military power threatens to displace an existing hegemony. The “Thucydides Trap” has been a guiding principle of diplomacy ever since.