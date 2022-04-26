France can breathe out. Emmanuel Macron has been reelected. He is therefore the first president of the fifth republic, after Charles de Gaulle in 1965, to win a second term without having gone through a period of coalition.

When you see the results of the second round -- nearly 59% for Macron, 41% for Marine Le Pen -- it looks like an easy win. However, serenity was not the feeling most people will associate with this campaign.

It has been conducted in unprecedented times. War is raging on the doorstep of the European Union and NATO. The aftershocks of COVID are still being felt. France has the presidency of the Council of the EU amid debate about its future direction. And now there are lessons from the campaign for Macron to digest.